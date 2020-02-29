Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Church Cathedral, Church St, Newcastle
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton FOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Milton David FOWELL

Add a Memory
Rev. Milton David FOWELL Notice
FOWELL Rev. Milton David O.A.M.

Late of Forster

Formerly of

Taree, Charlestown

Passed away

25.2.2020

Aged 85 Years



Much loved husband of Dot and Nan (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Joanne, Desley, Rachel, father-in-law of Scott and George(dec'd), grandfather of Matthew, Adam, Stephanie and Claire. Stepfather of Allan and Jo, Chris and Nina, and adored grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Loved brother of Ken(dec'd), Ted(dec'd), Robert, brother-in-law of Colleen and uncle to their families.



Relatives and friends of MILTON are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Church St, Newcastle on WEDNESDAY 4th March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Kidney Health Australia can be made at this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -