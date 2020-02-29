|
|
FOWELL Rev. Milton David O.A.M.
Late of Forster
Formerly of
Taree, Charlestown
Passed away
25.2.2020
Aged 85 Years
Much loved husband of Dot and Nan (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Joanne, Desley, Rachel, father-in-law of Scott and George(dec'd), grandfather of Matthew, Adam, Stephanie and Claire. Stepfather of Allan and Jo, Chris and Nina, and adored grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Loved brother of Ken(dec'd), Ted(dec'd), Robert, brother-in-law of Colleen and uncle to their families.
Relatives and friends of MILTON are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Church St, Newcastle on WEDNESDAY 4th March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Kidney Health Australia can be made at this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020