Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Anglican Church
Singleton
MILTON JOFFREY BOWD The relatives and friends of the late Milton Joffrey Bowd Of Cooinda and formerly of Jerry's Plains Are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Singleton on Tuesday 25 February 2020 commencing at 10.30am, followed by a burial in the Sedgefield Cemetery. A dearly loved brother, brother-in- law, uncle, great uncle and friend to June Woods, Vera Ingold, Patricia O'Hara, Ben Bowd (dec), Robert Bowd (dec), Shirley Wall (dec), Bruce Bowd (dec), Edna Long (dec) Arnold Bowd (dec), Kenneth Bowd (dec) and their families. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
