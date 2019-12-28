Home
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Cumberland St.
Cessnock
PARKINSON Lawrence Michael "Mick" Passed away peacefully 19.12.2019 Aged 72 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of CAROL. Loving father and father-in-law to AVERIL and SCOTT ASIMUS, NATALIE and DALE LONGBOTTOM. Much loved "MICK" to MONICA, CHARLIE, ISLA and MILLA. A loved and respected brother, brother-in- law, uncle and cousin to the PARKINSON and SUMNER FAMILIES. Family and Friends of MICK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cumberland St., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 02.01.2020 at 1:30pm. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
