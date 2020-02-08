Home
White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
Michelle June PARTRIDGE

Michelle June PARTRIDGE Notice
PARTRIDGE Michelle June 4th February 2020

Late of Brookfield



Dearly loved wife of Tony. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tamara and Josh, Gemma and Brydon, Jake and Jessie. Adored nan to eight grandchildren, loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to their families.



Aged 54 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Michelle's life this Friday 14th February 2020, commencing 10.00am at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.

In lieu of flowers family have requested on behalf of Michelle that donations would be appreciated to Ovarian Cancer research: https://ovariancancer.net.au/donate



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
