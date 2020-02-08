|
|
PARTRIDGE Michelle June 4th February 2020
Late of Brookfield
Dearly loved wife of Tony. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tamara and Josh, Gemma and Brydon, Jake and Jessie. Adored nan to eight grandchildren, loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to their families.
Aged 54 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Michelle's life this Friday 14th February 2020, commencing 10.00am at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
In lieu of flowers family have requested on behalf of Michelle that donations would be appreciated to Ovarian Cancer research: https://ovariancancer.net.au/donate
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020