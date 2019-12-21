Home
MICHELLE HARCUS

MICHELLE HARCUS Notice
HARCUS (nee Hunter) MICHELLE

Late of Belmont

Passed away after losing her fight with cancer

With loving family by her side

17th December 2019

Aged 57 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Harcus. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Luke and Rebecca, Danielle and Aaron, Kaitlin and Leiam. Loving Nan of Charlie, Ashton, Sienna, and Oliver. Loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Margaret and Bill, George and Elaine. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Hunter and Harcus families.



The Family and Friends of MICHELLE are advised that her cremation took place privately at her request.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday 4th January, 2020, details will follow in a further edition of the Newcastle Herald.



'

'REUNITED WITH HER LOVING HUSBAND'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
