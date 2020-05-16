|
WANN Michelle Gai ( Shelley Cox) 31st July 1968 14th May 2020
' So loved and already missed, a huge hole in our hearts that will never be filled'
Absolutely loved and adored daughter of Janelle Gresham and John Cox (dec). Amazing and much loved mother of Torey (dec), Tyler, Sophie and Sami. Loving partner of Gary. Sister to Peter Cox. Supported by her loved, labrador Jet and that love returned everyday.
Michelle's funeral will take place on Wednesday 20th May commencing at 10.00am. Michelle's family understand and respect that many of her family and friends will not be able to attend the service due to current restrictions. Family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Michelle's life at that time.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Calvary Mater Hospice, who cared and loved Michelle in her last few days. Please donate to: www.calvarycare.org.au/public-hospital-mater-newcastle/get-involved/donate-online/
Smiling down on all of us, together with her beloved Torey and dad, John.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020