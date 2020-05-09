Home
White Lady Funerals - Toronto
1 Donnelly Avenue
Toronto, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4959 3665
Michelle OGDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Anne OGDEN

Michelle Anne OGDEN Notice
OGDEN (Morrow Hewson) Michelle Anne 24th April 2020

Late of Speers Point

Formerly of Coal Point



Aged 64 years



Daughter to Ron and Jean Morrow and her beloved three sons Andrew, Tim and Lloyd. Adored nan of Jayden, Oliver, Max and Finn. Loved sister of Vicki, Gary and David.



Michelle, Shelly, mum was an amazing, beautiful, caring woman. A ray of sunshine touching everyone she met. She will be missed by her family and friends.



With the current public health concerns a private funeral service will be held. Michelle's service will be live streamed. Please contact White Lady Funerals leaving your email address if you wish to view.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
