|
|
OGDEN (Morrow Hewson) Michelle Anne 24th April 2020
Late of Speers Point
Formerly of Coal Point
Aged 64 years
Daughter to Ron and Jean Morrow and her beloved three sons Andrew, Tim and Lloyd. Adored nan of Jayden, Oliver, Max and Finn. Loved sister of Vicki, Gary and David.
Michelle, Shelly, mum was an amazing, beautiful, caring woman. A ray of sunshine touching everyone she met. She will be missed by her family and friends.
With the current public health concerns a private funeral service will be held. Michelle's service will be live streamed. Please contact White Lady Funerals leaving your email address if you wish to view.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020