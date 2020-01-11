Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Michael George PHILLIPS

Michael George PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS Michael George Passed away

peacefully

9th January 2020

Late of Tarro

Aged 19 Years



Much loved son of Helen and Craig. Loved brother of Mathew and Sheena. Dearly loved grandson of George, Rhandal and Maria. Loving cousin.



Forever in our Heart



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of MICHAEL's life this THURSDAY 16th January 2020 in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield commencing 10am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
