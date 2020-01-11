|
|
PHILLIPS Michael George Passed away
peacefully
9th January 2020
Late of Tarro
Aged 19 Years
Much loved son of Helen and Craig. Loved brother of Mathew and Sheena. Dearly loved grandson of George, Rhandal and Maria. Loving cousin.
Forever in our Heart
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of MICHAEL's life this THURSDAY 16th January 2020 in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield commencing 10am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020