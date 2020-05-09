Home
To be announced at a later date
MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM MICHAEL Aged 86 Years

of Millers Forest

Passed away peacefully 6th May

Much loved husband of the late EILEEN CUNNINGHAM, loving father and father in law of FRANK and SHARON, PAT and MIDORI, MAREE and CRAIG, MICHAEL and RUTH. Adored Pa of REANNA, EMMANUEL and MIRANDA, GRACE (in heaven), EMILY and MAX; and LEAH. Loving brother and brother in law of RAY (dec) and PAULINE, CLARE and RAY (both dec), DOROTHY (dec), MARGARET and TOM (both dec), PAUL, ANTHONY (in heaven) and GEORGE and ANNE KIME.

Michael's family wish to advise a private Service will take place.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
