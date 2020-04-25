Home
Mervyn Victor THOMASSON

Mervyn Victor THOMASSON Notice
THOMASSON Mervyn Victor Aged 88 years Of Lambton North Dearly loved husband of the late Valerie Thomasson, brother to June and Cyril, dearest friend to Jan Robson and family, loved member of the Armstrong family, mate to Bill. Mervyn passed away 19th April 2020 after a short battle with melanoma. We would like to thank the doctors and staff of Mercy Hospice, Waratah for their care of Mervyn over the last month. A private cremation has taken place as per Mervyn's wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
