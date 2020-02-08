|
MUDDLE Mervyn Charles Late of York Street, Singleton passed away at the Mater Hospital Newcastle 5th February 2020 aged 79 years Dearly loved husband of Vicki, loved Father of Anne-Marie, Peter, Julie and Kylie, father-in-law and grandfather to their families, a brother, brother-in- law and uncle to the Muddle and Spooner families. Family and friends of Mervyn are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in the Singleton Uniting Church, Church St Singleton, Wednesday 12th February 2020 commencing at 10.00am followed by burial in the Lawn Cemetery, Sedgefield. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020