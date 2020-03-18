|
|
OSLAND Mervyn Leonard 'Len / Merv'
Late of Toronto
Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family
15th March, 2020
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Donna, Geoff and Belinda, Neil and Sharnie. Loved and adored Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Len are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 20th March 2020, service commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Len, donations to 'HMRI- Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020