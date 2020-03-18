Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn OSLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn Leonard OSLAND

Add a Memory
Mervyn Leonard OSLAND Notice
OSLAND Mervyn Leonard 'Len / Merv'

Late of Toronto

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

15th March, 2020

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Donna, Geoff and Belinda, Neil and Sharnie. Loved and adored Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Len are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 20th March 2020, service commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Len, donations to 'HMRI- Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -