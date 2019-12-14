Home
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Salvation Army Citadel,
1a Bunning Ave
Rutherford
View Map
Mervyn Frederick FROST

Mervyn Frederick FROST Notice
FROST Mervyn Frederick (Mick Snr)

Late of Weston

Passed away

8th December, 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved husband of Leone (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mick and Anne, Adele and Robert, Michele, Shane and Bronwyn. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather of their families.



Proud Awabakal Man



The family and friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend his Funeral, to be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, 1a Bunning Ave., Rutherford, this Monday 16th December, 2019. Service commencing at 10am. Interment will follow at Toronto Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donation can be left at the service for the Cancer Council in Mick's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
