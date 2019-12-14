|
|
FROST Mervyn Frederick (Mick Snr)
Late of Weston
Passed away
8th December, 2019
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved husband of Leone (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mick and Anne, Adele and Robert, Michele, Shane and Bronwyn. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather of their families.
Proud Awabakal Man
The family and friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend his Funeral, to be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, 1a Bunning Ave., Rutherford, this Monday 16th December, 2019. Service commencing at 10am. Interment will follow at Toronto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be left at the service for the Cancer Council in Mick's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019