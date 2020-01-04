Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Merrelynne Anne HOOPER

HOOPER Merrelynne Anne 'Merre'

Late of Mt. Hutton

Passed away

31st December, 2019

Aged 70 Years



Dearly loved partner of Julie. Dear friend of Anne. Soulmate of Michael. Best friend of Bella.



The family and friends of Merre are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Monday 6th January, 2020. Service commencing at 3pm.



No flowers by request, donations for The Leukaemia Foundation, can be left at the service in Merre's memory.



