HOOPER Merrelynne Anne 'Merre'
Late of Mt. Hutton
Passed away
31st December, 2019
Aged 70 Years
Dearly loved partner of Julie. Dear friend of Anne. Soulmate of Michael. Best friend of Bella.
The family and friends of Merre are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Monday 6th January, 2020. Service commencing at 3pm.
No flowers by request, donations for The Leukaemia Foundation, can be left at the service in Merre's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020