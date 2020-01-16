|
|
JESTON Melvie Myrtha 12th January 2020
Late of Mayfield
Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Kerrie, Mark, Shane and Tania, adored grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother to many. Melvie will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 92 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Melvie's life this Friday 17th January 2020, commencing 2.30pm at Newcastle Memorial Park - East Chapel, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 16, 2020