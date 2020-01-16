Home
White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Newcastle Memorial Park - East Chapel
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
Melvie Myrtha JESTON

Melvie Myrtha JESTON Notice
JESTON Melvie Myrtha 12th January 2020

Late of Mayfield



Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Kerrie, Mark, Shane and Tania, adored grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother to many. Melvie will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 92 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Melvie's life this Friday 17th January 2020, commencing 2.30pm at Newcastle Memorial Park - East Chapel, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
