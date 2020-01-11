Home
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
Melva Mary DELANEY

Melva Mary DELANEY Notice
DELANEY (Nee: Wyborn) Melva Mary Late of Waterview

Aged Care, Teralba

Passed away in care

7th January, 2020

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Vincent Delaney. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie (dec'd) and Kevin. Adored grandmother of Nathan, Sarah, Matthew, Daniel and great grandmother of Annaliese, Abbey, Lachlan, Sophie, Oliver, Rocco, and Joshua.



Family and friends of Melva are invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Tuesday 14th January, 2020 service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
