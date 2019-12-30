Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
EDDEN MAY nee MORRISON Formerly of Merewether Heights Passed peacefully 27th December 2019 Aged 87 years Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Edden. Most loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Denise, Paul and Liz and will be missed by their familes. Family and friends of May are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 3rd January 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
