Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
View Map
MAXWELL TERRENCE HARDMAN

MAXWELL TERRENCE HARDMAN Notice
HARDMAN MAXWELL TERRENCE

Late of New Lambton

Passed away peacefully

4th March 2020

Aged 95 years



Husband of the late Pat Hardman. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carl, Greig and Sandy, Gina and Dallas, and Craig. Loving 'MAXIE' of his grandchildren Mia, Lauren, Kobe, Mitchell, Rhys, Taylor and his great grandchildren Florence, Daisy, and Edmund. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of MAXIE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 13th March 2020, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
