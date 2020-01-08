|
BOUGHTON MAXWELL KEITH 'MAX'
Aged 83 Years
of Beresfield
Dearly loved husband of PAULINE. Much loved father and father in law of DEBORAH and GRAHAME, NIGEL and ROWENA. Adored Pop of JARRED and BERNADETTE, JESSICA, AMY, KYE and of his great grandchildren MAX and JACK. Much loved member of the BOUGHTON and McKENNON families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MAX's life at Maitland Presbyterian Church (Scots' Church), 3 Free Church St, Maitland on FRIDAY, 10th January, 2020 at 9.30am, thence for burial at East Maitland Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020