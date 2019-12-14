|
|
COLLINS Maxwell Alfred John Late of
Kilpatrick Court
Formerly of
Belmont North
Passed away
11th December, 2019
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loving father and father-in-law of Brett, Debbie and Paul. Loved grandfather of Blake, Samantha, and Melissa.
The family and friends of Max are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Tuesday 17th December, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019