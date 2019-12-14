Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Chapel, Harris St
The Chapel, Harris St.
Wallsend
Maxwell Alfred John COLLINS

Maxwell Alfred John COLLINS Notice
COLLINS Maxwell Alfred John Late of

Kilpatrick Court

Formerly of

Belmont North

Passed away

11th December, 2019

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loving father and father-in-law of Brett, Debbie and Paul. Loved grandfather of Blake, Samantha, and Melissa.



The family and friends of Max are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Tuesday 17th December, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
