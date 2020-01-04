|
|
LING Maxine 27 December 2019
Aged 67 years
Of Tanilba Bay
Dearly loved wife of Denzil. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian and Catherine, Tammy and Paul. Loving Nan and GNan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Sandra, Gaye, and Geoffrey (Dec'd) and aunt to their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend MAXINE's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on WEDNESDAY 8/1/20 at 10.00am followed by her interment at Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, 4124 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay.
In lieu of flowers, donations in MAXINE's memory to the Calvary Mater Hospital, may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020