France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
Maxine LING

Maxine LING Notice
LING Maxine 27 December 2019

Aged 67 years

Of Tanilba Bay



Dearly loved wife of Denzil. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian and Catherine, Tammy and Paul. Loving Nan and GNan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Sandra, Gaye, and Geoffrey (Dec'd) and aunt to their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend MAXINE's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on WEDNESDAY 8/1/20 at 10.00am followed by her interment at Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, 4124 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay.



In lieu of flowers, donations in MAXINE's memory to the Calvary Mater Hospital, may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
