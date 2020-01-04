|
WOODS Mavis June Passed away 19th December 2019 Aged 90 Years Much loved wife of Robert (deceased). Mother and mother in law of Suzanne and Graham, Robyn and Barry, Paula and Rob, sister to Myrie (deceased) and Lynette, Nana to her 7 grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchidren, Auntie to her nieces and nephews and friend to many. Mavis' Family thanks all who attended the celebration of her life For their love and support In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020