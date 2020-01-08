Home
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Uniting Church
Myall Street
Tea Gardens
Mavis MOWBRAY

Mavis MOWBRAY Notice
MOWBRAY O.A.M. Mavis Jean Passed away peacefully 4.1.2020 Aged 93 Years Late of Hawks Nest Beloved wife of TED. Loving mother and mother-in-law to DON & PATRICIA, BRUCE & DENISE, COLIN & LINDA. Much loved nan, great nan and great great nan of their Families. Relatives and Friends of MAVIS are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Myall Street, Tea Gardens this FRIDAY 10.1.2020 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
