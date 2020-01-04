Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAVIS QUEENAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAVIS IRENE QUEENAN

Add a Memory
MAVIS IRENE QUEENAN Notice
QUEENAN (nee Krohn) MAVIS IRENE

Late of Charlestown

Passed away 31st December 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Phillip Queenan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Michele, Jill and Greg, and Helen. Loving Nanna of Sion and Clair, Davida, Sam, Ben, Jim, Tim, Joy, Matt and her great grandchildren Zara, Isla, and Iver. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of MAVIS are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 7th January 2020, Service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAVIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -