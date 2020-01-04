|
QUEENAN (nee Krohn) MAVIS IRENE
Late of Charlestown
Passed away 31st December 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Phillip Queenan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Michele, Jill and Greg, and Helen. Loving Nanna of Sion and Clair, Davida, Sam, Ben, Jim, Tim, Joy, Matt and her great grandchildren Zara, Isla, and Iver. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of MAVIS are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 7th January 2020, Service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020