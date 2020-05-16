|
|
LAMBERT (Nee: Jensen) Maurene Late of
Koombahla ACF
Formerly of Lambton
Passed peacefully
6th May, 2020
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Ted Lambert. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trudy & Chris, Robyn & Robert. Loved and adored grandmother of Ryan & Som, Joel, Kyle, Brooke, and Hannah, and great grandmother of Ari, and Sam.
The family and friends of Maurene are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately, at Her request.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020