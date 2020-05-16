Home
Maurene LAMBERT

Maurene LAMBERT Notice
LAMBERT (Nee: Jensen) Maurene Late of

Koombahla ACF

Formerly of Lambton

Passed peacefully

6th May, 2020

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Ted Lambert. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trudy & Chris, Robyn & Robert. Loved and adored grandmother of Ryan & Som, Joel, Kyle, Brooke, and Hannah, and great grandmother of Ari, and Sam.



The family and friends of Maurene are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately, at Her request.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
