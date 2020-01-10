Home
Guardian Funerals
1 First Avenue
Blacktown, New South Wales 2148
(02) 9622 1284
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Guardian Funerals
1 First Avenue
Blacktown, New South Wales 2148
Maureen BALDWIN

BALDWIN Maureen Barbara Greta Conners (nee Barry) Passed away peacefully January 6th 2020. Late of Rooty Hill Formerly of Bonnells Bay Dearly loved wife of Donald (dec). Loving mum & mother-in-law of Martin (dec),Roslyn & Peter. Loving grandma of Samantha, Damian & Wayne. Much loved sister, sister-in-law & auntie. Loved cousin & friend to many. Aged 86 years Relatives & Friends of MAUREEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life, to be held in the Guardian Chapel, First Avenue, Blacktown on Wednesday 15th January 2020 Commencing at 2.30pm. GUARDIAN FUNERALS BLACKTOWN 02 9622 1284
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
