Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Matthew James OLIVER

Matthew James OLIVER Notice
OLIVER Matthew James 'Matt'

Late of Shortland

Passed Unexpectedly

3rd December, 2019

Aged 43 Years



Very much loved Dad of Logan, Michael, and Ayden. Dearly loved son of Ken & Louise. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of 'twin brother Chris' & Theresa, Meegan & Anne. Adored uncle of his many nieces & nephews. Dear friend of Kelly.



The family and friends of Matt are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 19th December, 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Matt, donations toward forming a Trust for 'Matt's Three Little Men- Logan, Michael, and Ayden', may be made at the service.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
