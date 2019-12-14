|
|
OLIVER Matthew James 'Matt'
Late of Shortland
Passed Unexpectedly
3rd December, 2019
Aged 43 Years
Very much loved Dad of Logan, Michael, and Ayden. Dearly loved son of Ken & Louise. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of 'twin brother Chris' & Theresa, Meegan & Anne. Adored uncle of his many nieces & nephews. Dear friend of Kelly.
The family and friends of Matt are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 19th December, 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Matt, donations toward forming a Trust for 'Matt's Three Little Men- Logan, Michael, and Ayden', may be made at the service.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019