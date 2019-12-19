|
|
MCDONALD Mathew James Aged 30 years
Late of Woodberry
Loving father of Eliza. Partner of Melinda. Much loved son of Barry and Sharon. Dearly loved brother of Damian, Christopher, Joshua and brother-in-law of Megan. Devoted uncle of Cooper, Aria, Harrison and Grace. Beloved grandson of Kevin Bull. A dearly loved nephew, cousin and friend to many.
Relatives and friends are warmy invited to attend the Funeral Service for MATHEW to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, corner of Delprat Ave and Anderson Dr, Beresfield this SATURDAY 21st December 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
'Rest in Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 19, 2019