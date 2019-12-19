Home
David Lloyd Funerals
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
corner of Delprat Ave. and Anderson Dr.
Beresfield
View Map
Mathew James MCDONALD

Mathew James MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD Mathew James Aged 30 years



Late of Woodberry



Loving father of Eliza. Partner of Melinda. Much loved son of Barry and Sharon. Dearly loved brother of Damian, Christopher, Joshua and brother-in-law of Megan. Devoted uncle of Cooper, Aria, Harrison and Grace. Beloved grandson of Kevin Bull. A dearly loved nephew, cousin and friend to many.



Relatives and friends are warmy invited to attend the Funeral Service for MATHEW to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, corner of Delprat Ave and Anderson Dr, Beresfield this SATURDAY 21st December 2019 commencing at 10.30am.



'Rest in Peace'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
