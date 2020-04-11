|
|
HUTCHINSON Maryrose Passed away 04-04-2020 Aged 85 Years Late of Calvary Aged Care Formerly of Cessnock Beloved wife of Bob (dec'd). Loving mother to Joy Heard and Chris Hutchinson (dec'd). A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Due to current government regulations, Maryrose's family and friends are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service has taken place. The family want to make a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Calvary Cessnock. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 22, 2020