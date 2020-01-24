|
NICHOLS Mary Terese nee McGregor of Clarence Village Grafton Formerly Merewether Passed away peacefully on 19th January, 2020 Aged 87 years Loving wife of Brian (Nicko) (dec), beloved mother of Adrian (dec), adored stepmother of Vicki, mother-in-law of Jim and very much loved by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's funeral service, to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Grafton, on TUESDAY (28th January, 2020), Requiem Mass commencing at 2:00 pm. Mary's burial service will be held at Sandgate Cemetery, 116 Maitland Road, Sandgate, on THURSDAY (30th January, 2020), commencing at 10:00 am. Maddy Brown GRAFTON & DISTRICT FUNERALS 6642 6444
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 24, 2020