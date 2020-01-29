Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St Paul's Catholic Church
Young St
Rutherford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LANGFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Josephine LANGFORD

Add a Memory
Mary Josephine LANGFORD Notice
LANGFORD Mary Josephine 'JOSIE'

Aged 94 years

of Telarah

Dearly loved wife of the late TED LANGFORD. Much loved mother and mother in law of TED and JENNY, DON (dec), STEVE and SALLY, JULIE and LAURIE, ELLEN and KEV, ROD and MELISSA. Adored and cherished Nanny Jo of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Much loved member of the HICKSON and LANGFORD families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JOSIE's life at St Paul's Catholic Church, Young St, Rutherford on FRIDAY, 31st January 2020 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Motor Neurone Disease Australia may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -