LANGFORD Mary Josephine 'JOSIE'
Aged 94 years
of Telarah
Dearly loved wife of the late TED LANGFORD. Much loved mother and mother in law of TED and JENNY, DON (dec), STEVE and SALLY, JULIE and LAURIE, ELLEN and KEV, ROD and MELISSA. Adored and cherished Nanny Jo of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Much loved member of the HICKSON and LANGFORD families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JOSIE's life at St Paul's Catholic Church, Young St, Rutherford on FRIDAY, 31st January 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations for Motor Neurone Disease Australia may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020