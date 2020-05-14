|
|
MYLES Mary Jean 'Jean'
Late of Toronto
Passed peacefully
9th May, 2020
Aged 95 Years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam (dec) and Des, Chris and Brian, Noel and Sue, Phil and Jacquelene, Ian and Sue. Adored Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Jean's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/myles-jean/
'Always In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 14, 2020