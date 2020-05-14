Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mary Jean MYLES

Mary Jean MYLES Notice
MYLES Mary Jean 'Jean'

Late of Toronto

Passed peacefully

9th May, 2020

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam (dec) and Des, Chris and Brian, Noel and Sue, Phil and Jacquelene, Ian and Sue. Adored Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Jean's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/myles-jean/



'Always In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 14, 2020
