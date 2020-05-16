Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
MARY FALLINS

MARY FALLINS Notice
FALLINS (nee Dobbins) MARY

Late of Redhead,

Formerly of Dudley

Passed away peacefully

9th May 2020

Aged 96 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew Patrick Fallins. Much loved mother of Margaret Anne McDougall (dec'd), and mother-in-law of John McDougall (dec'd). Grandmother of Ashley and Kim, and Simon. Loving Nan of Rebecca-Lee, and Jessica, Aunt of Ronald (Pingo) and Patricia Roach. Dearly loved daughter of Mary and Hugh Dobbins (both dec'd). Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Much loved friend of Janine and Murray.



MARY'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
