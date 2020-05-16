|
|
FALLINS (nee Dobbins) MARY
Late of Redhead,
Formerly of Dudley
Passed away peacefully
9th May 2020
Aged 96 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew Patrick Fallins. Much loved mother of Margaret Anne McDougall (dec'd), and mother-in-law of John McDougall (dec'd). Grandmother of Ashley and Kim, and Simon. Loving Nan of Rebecca-Lee, and Jessica, Aunt of Ronald (Pingo) and Patricia Roach. Dearly loved daughter of Mary and Hugh Dobbins (both dec'd). Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Much loved friend of Janine and Murray.
MARY'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020