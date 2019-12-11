Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Sabina Chapel
90 The Boulevarde
Strathfield
View Map
Mary Eveleen BRITT

Mary Eveleen BRITT Notice
Mary Eveleen Britt OP (Sister M. Reginald) Died peacefully December 5, 2019 Daughter of Herbert and Bridget (both deceased). Sister of Thomas (deceased). Much loved cousin of the Kervin, Griffiths, Wade and O'Donnell families and dear friend of the Leavey family. Loved and respected Dominican Sister, Teacher, Principal, Researcher, former Prioress of the Congregation, staunch advocate for social justice. Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Mary will be offered in Santa Sabina Chapel, 90 The Boulevarde, Strathfield on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10.30am. The funeral will leave the chapel at the conclusion of Mass and refreshments for Rookwood Catholic Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
