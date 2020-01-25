|
|
BAILEY (nee MacNeill) MARY EUPHEMIA 'PHEM'
Late of Waratah
Passed away 9th January 2020
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff Bailey. Much loved sister of Flora, Bella, Margaret (all dec'd) and sister-in-law of the MacNeill and Bailey families. Loving aunt of Robyn, David, Iain, Cheryl, Meredith, Ann, Catherine and their families. Loved Godmother of Meredith, Linden and their families.
The Family and Friends of PHEM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 12 Laman St, Cooks Hill on Saturday 1st February 2020, Service commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020