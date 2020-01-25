Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
12 Laman St
Cooks Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY EUPHEMIA BAILEY

Add a Memory
MARY EUPHEMIA BAILEY Notice
BAILEY (nee MacNeill) MARY EUPHEMIA 'PHEM'



Late of Waratah

Passed away 9th January 2020

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff Bailey. Much loved sister of Flora, Bella, Margaret (all dec'd) and sister-in-law of the MacNeill and Bailey families. Loving aunt of Robyn, David, Iain, Cheryl, Meredith, Ann, Catherine and their families. Loved Godmother of Meredith, Linden and their families.



The Family and Friends of PHEM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 12 Laman St, Cooks Hill on Saturday 1st February 2020, Service commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -