|
|
ALLISON MARY Aged 93 Years
of East Maitland
Much loved and cherished mother and mother in law of NORMAN, ALLISON, BABY BAMBACH, CHRIS, JENNI, DAVID, ROGER, WENDY and their partners. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved member of the ALLISON and BAMBACH families.
Family and friends are invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on WEDNESDAY, 15th January, 2020 at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers donation to The Royal Blind Society may be left at the Chapel.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020