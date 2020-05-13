Home
Services
Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
9:15 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary COFFEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes COFFEY

Add a Memory
Mary Agnes COFFEY Notice
COFFEY - MARY AGNES of the Mercy Nursing Home Singleton and formerly of O'Halloran Avenue Singleton passed away peacefully at the Mercy Nursing Home Singleton on Saturday 9th May 2020 aged 101 years Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec) and much loved mother to Brian, Stephen, Jennifer, Bernadette, Anne, Maria, Philip, David and Paul. A treasured mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and dear friend. Due to current funeral restrictions, the family ask you to join them via live stream on Partridge Bros. Singleton Facebook page. The streaming of the service will commence at approx. 9:25am Saturday 16th May 2020. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -