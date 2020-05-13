|
|
COFFEY - MARY AGNES of the Mercy Nursing Home Singleton and formerly of O'Halloran Avenue Singleton passed away peacefully at the Mercy Nursing Home Singleton on Saturday 9th May 2020 aged 101 years Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec) and much loved mother to Brian, Stephen, Jennifer, Bernadette, Anne, Maria, Philip, David and Paul. A treasured mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and dear friend. Due to current funeral restrictions, the family ask you to join them via live stream on Partridge Bros. Singleton Facebook page. The streaming of the service will commence at approx. 9:25am Saturday 16th May 2020. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020