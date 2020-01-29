Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Oakland Street
Glendale
MARTIN SINTIC

MARTIN SINTIC Notice
SINTIC MARTIN 'Uncle Max'

Late of Wallsend

Formerly of Cardiff

Aged 92 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Ingeborg (dec'd). Much loved stepfather of John and Clare Tyczynski. Loving grandfather of Renee and Bud, Danielle and John and great grandfather of Louie, Elizabeth, Olive, Alexander and William. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Sintic families in Slovenia.



Relatives and friends of Martin are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Oakland Street Glendale this Friday morning 31st January 2020, funeral service commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.



Sadly Missed



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Remember
