SINTIC MARTIN 'Uncle Max'
Late of Wallsend
Formerly of Cardiff
Aged 92 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Ingeborg (dec'd). Much loved stepfather of John and Clare Tyczynski. Loving grandfather of Renee and Bud, Danielle and John and great grandfather of Louie, Elizabeth, Olive, Alexander and William. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Sintic families in Slovenia.
Relatives and friends of Martin are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Oakland Street Glendale this Friday morning 31st January 2020, funeral service commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Sadly Missed
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020