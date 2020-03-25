Home
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Catherine Hill Bay Cemetery
MARTIN JAMES HILL

MARTIN JAMES HILL Notice
HILL MARTIN JAMES Late of

Adamstown Heights

Formerly of

Marks Point

Aged 53 Years



Beloved husband of Susan. Cherished father of Jayden and Tianna. Much loved son of Nancy and James and adored son-in-law of Lorraine and Rod. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Jennifer and Bruce, Alison and Andrew, and Stephen. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends.



The family wish to advise that a Private Service will take place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a burial service at Catherine Hill Bay Cemetery on Thursday 26th March 2020 commencing at 3.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
