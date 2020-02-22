Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene KIDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene KIDD

Add a Memory
Marlene KIDD Notice
KIDD Marlene Joan Passed away 16-02-2020 Aged 83 years Late of South Cessnock Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Glenn, Melissa and Richard Sanders. Much loved Nan to Jeff, Jasmine and Drew, Lydia, Will and Hamish. A loving aunt to Dianne, Jacqueline, Lorraine, Beverly and their families. Family and friends of Marlene are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba on Friday, 21-02-2020. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -