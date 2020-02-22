|
KIDD Marlene Joan Passed away 16-02-2020 Aged 83 years Late of South Cessnock Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Glenn, Melissa and Richard Sanders. Much loved Nan to Jeff, Jasmine and Drew, Lydia, Will and Hamish. A loving aunt to Dianne, Jacqueline, Lorraine, Beverly and their families. Family and friends of Marlene are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba on Friday, 21-02-2020. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020