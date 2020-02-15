|
|
ROBERTSON (nee Marks) Marlene Edna Gained her wings on 09/02/2020 Aged 66 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of Paul (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Craig and Caitlin, Kurt and Simone, and Helen. Ma to Whitney, Jack and Tyson. A dear sister and sister-in-law to Rosie and Glenn, Richard and Elaine. Aunt to Trent (dec'd), Troy and Darren. A special friend to Christine, Leanne, Mick and Therese. Family and friends of Marlene are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this Tuesday, 18/02/2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'The Relay for Life' may be left at the service. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020