C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba
Marlene Edna (MARKS) ROBERTSON

Marlene Edna (MARKS) ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON (nee Marks) Marlene Edna Gained her wings on 09/02/2020 Aged 66 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of Paul (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Craig and Caitlin, Kurt and Simone, and Helen. Ma to Whitney, Jack and Tyson. A dear sister and sister-in-law to Rosie and Glenn, Richard and Elaine. Aunt to Trent (dec'd), Troy and Darren. A special friend to Christine, Leanne, Mick and Therese. Family and friends of Marlene are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this Tuesday, 18/02/2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to 'The Relay for Life' may be left at the service. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
