Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
pettigrew.com.au/daly-mark/
Mark Thomas DALY

Mark Thomas DALY Notice
DALY Mark Thomas Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully surrounded by

His loving family

30th March, 2020

Aged 68 Years



Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved Dad of Tessa & Chris, Marion, Kirralee, and Ben. Devoted 'Marko' of Cooper, and Matilda. Cherished son of The Late Noel & Mary Daly. Loved uncle of Jacqui. A good friend to many.



To ensure the health & safety of family & friends at this time, Mark's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 at 10am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/daly-mark/



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Mark's Life with His family and many friends.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Mark, donations to 'MND- Motor Neurone Disease may be made via: http://inmemory.gofundraise.com.au/page/markthomasdaly



'Forever In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
