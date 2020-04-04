|
|
DALY Mark Thomas Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully surrounded by
His loving family
30th March, 2020
Aged 68 Years
Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved Dad of Tessa & Chris, Marion, Kirralee, and Ben. Devoted 'Marko' of Cooper, and Matilda. Cherished son of The Late Noel & Mary Daly. Loved uncle of Jacqui. A good friend to many.
To ensure the health & safety of family & friends at this time, Mark's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 at 10am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/daly-mark/
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Mark's Life with His family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Mark, donations to 'MND- Motor Neurone Disease may be made via: http://inmemory.gofundraise.com.au/page/markthomasdaly
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020