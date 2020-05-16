|
|
KANE
Mark William
KANE, Mark William - 29 July 1951 - Formerly of Blacksmiths. Much loved husband of Judy, cherished father and father-in-law of Martin, Bree and Mark, loving Grandy to Annika and Neisha.
Mark passed away peacefully on the Mornington Peninsula on 13 May 2020. A private cremation will be held.
Mark will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends. Mark had a gentle nature and a heart of gold and would want our memories of him to be happy.
A gathering for family and friends will be held in Newcastle in the near future.
Adam Jacobson, Rosebud Funerals
0359868491
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020