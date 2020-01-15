|
|
DELLER MARK Late of Merewether
Passed peacefully
surrounded by
his loving family
9th January 2020
Aged 58 years
Beloved husband of Sharon. Adored father of Blake. Cherished son of Brian and Dilys. A great brother of Glynn. Loved son in-law of Shirley and John (dec'd). Loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends of Mark are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Merewether Surfhouse, 5 Henderson Pde, Merewether on Friday 17th January 2020 service commencing at 12 noon.
Feel welcome to wear colour.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020