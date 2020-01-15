Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Merewether Surfhouse
5 Henderson Pde
Merewether
View Map
MARK DELLER

MARK DELLER Notice
DELLER MARK Late of Merewether

Passed peacefully

surrounded by

his loving family

9th January 2020

Aged 58 years



Beloved husband of Sharon. Adored father of Blake. Cherished son of Brian and Dilys. A great brother of Glynn. Loved son in-law of Shirley and John (dec'd). Loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.



Family and friends of Mark are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Merewether Surfhouse, 5 Henderson Pde, Merewether on Friday 17th January 2020 service commencing at 12 noon.



Feel welcome to wear colour.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
