ROALS MARJORIE 'MARGE'
Late of Merewether
Passed peacefully
16th December 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Terry Roals. Much loved mother of Kerry and Kathy. Loving nan of Andrew (dec'd), Belinda, Matthew, Fred, Mandii and Ryan. Loved great-nanny of Zander, Abigail, Jack, Emily, Lexi, Archie and Gemma. Loving sister of Mavis, Ron and Suzanne.
Family and friends of Marge are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church (Corner of Winsor & Llewellyn St Merewether) on Monday 23rd December 2019 service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019