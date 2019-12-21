Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St Augustine's Anglican Church
Corner of Winsor & Llewellyn St Merewether
View Map
MARJORIE ROALS Notice
ROALS MARJORIE 'MARGE'

Late of Merewether

Passed peacefully

16th December 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Terry Roals. Much loved mother of Kerry and Kathy. Loving nan of Andrew (dec'd), Belinda, Matthew, Fred, Mandii and Ryan. Loved great-nanny of Zander, Abigail, Jack, Emily, Lexi, Archie and Gemma. Loving sister of Mavis, Ron and Suzanne.



Family and friends of Marge are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church (Corner of Winsor & Llewellyn St Merewether) on Monday 23rd December 2019 service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
