MARJORIE JOAN HAHN

MARJORIE JOAN HAHN Notice
HAHN MARJORIE JOAN 'MARJ'

Late of Wallsend

Formerly of North Lambton

Aged 94 Years



Dearly beloved wife of Kevin (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Terry Bowen, Ann and Michael Seymour, Stephen and Gayle Hahn. Loving Mumma of Mark, Rebecca, Maree, Cathy, Mary Jane, Anthony, Matthew and Daniel. Loved great grandmother and great, great grandmother to their families and a very prayerful friend to many.



Due to the current health situation, a private family funeral will be held. Please say a prayer for Marj at 2pm on Thursday 26th March 2020.



Forever In Our Hearts And Prayers



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
