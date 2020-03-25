|
|
HAHN MARJORIE JOAN 'MARJ'
Late of Wallsend
Formerly of North Lambton
Aged 94 Years
Dearly beloved wife of Kevin (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Terry Bowen, Ann and Michael Seymour, Stephen and Gayle Hahn. Loving Mumma of Mark, Rebecca, Maree, Cathy, Mary Jane, Anthony, Matthew and Daniel. Loved great grandmother and great, great grandmother to their families and a very prayerful friend to many.
Due to the current health situation, a private family funeral will be held. Please say a prayer for Marj at 2pm on Thursday 26th March 2020.
Forever In Our Hearts And Prayers
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2020