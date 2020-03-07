|
|
DUNLOP (nee Vale) MARJORIE ELIZABETH
Late of Bonnells Bay
Passed away peacefully
2nd March 2020
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of the late John Dunlop. Much loved sister of Esme (dec'd), Patricia, Bernard (dec'd), Bessie, Barbara, Clifford, Ivan (dec'd), sister-in-law and fond aunty of their families.
The Family and Friends of MARJ are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 11th March 2020, Service commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020