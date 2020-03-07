Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
MARJORIE ELIZABETH DUNLOP

MARJORIE ELIZABETH DUNLOP Notice
DUNLOP (nee Vale) MARJORIE ELIZABETH

Late of Bonnells Bay

Passed away peacefully

2nd March 2020

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved wife of the late John Dunlop. Much loved sister of Esme (dec'd), Patricia, Bernard (dec'd), Bessie, Barbara, Clifford, Ivan (dec'd), sister-in-law and fond aunty of their families.



The Family and Friends of MARJ are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 11th March 2020, Service commencing at 12 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
