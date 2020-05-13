Home
Private
To be announced at a later date
Please contact 0423 626 348 for details.
Marion Beryl YATES

Marion Beryl YATES Notice
YATES Marion Beryl Passed away

peacefully

8th May 2020

Late of Charlestown

Aged 69 Years



Dearly loved wife of Maxwell (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Patricia, Karen, Tracy and Shane. Adored nan of 11 grandchildren and nanny Marion of 5.5 great grandchildren. Great friend to Dell and Jackie.



Max bets and

beers above



Due to the current public health concerns Marion's service will be by invitation. Please contact 0423 626 348 for details.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020
