YATES Marion Beryl Passed away
peacefully
8th May 2020
Late of Charlestown
Aged 69 Years
Dearly loved wife of Maxwell (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Patricia, Karen, Tracy and Shane. Adored nan of 11 grandchildren and nanny Marion of 5.5 great grandchildren. Great friend to Dell and Jackie.
Due to the current public health concerns Marion's service will be by invitation. Please contact 0423 626 348 for details.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020