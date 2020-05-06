|
Ferfoglia Mario Antonio Passed peacefully 24.4.2020 Late of Hamilton Aged 81 Dearly loved father and father in law to Anthony and Libby, Rosina and Peter, Juliana and Damian and Chika. Proud grandfather to Michael Katharine, Nicholas, and Ruby. Brother and brother in law to Lilliana, and Luigi, Robert and Rosa. Loving uncle and great uncle to their respected families. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be held on Thursday 7th May at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020