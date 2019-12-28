Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
MARILYN LOWE

MARILYN LOWE Notice
LOWE MARILYN Late of Cooks Hill

Passed away

23.12.2019

Aged 71 Years



Much loved wife of Albert. Dearly loved mother of Shannon, Jamie, Danny and step-mother of Shaun. Mother-in-law of Aleisha and Kirsty. Adored Nan of Indiya and Charli. Loving sister of Hile.



Relatives and friends of MARILYN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 3rd January 2020 commencing at 11.30am. A private burial will follow this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
