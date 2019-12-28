|
|
LOWE MARILYN Late of Cooks Hill
Passed away
23.12.2019
Aged 71 Years
Much loved wife of Albert. Dearly loved mother of Shannon, Jamie, Danny and step-mother of Shaun. Mother-in-law of Aleisha and Kirsty. Adored Nan of Indiya and Charli. Loving sister of Hile.
Relatives and friends of MARILYN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 3rd January 2020 commencing at 11.30am. A private burial will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019